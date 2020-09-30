Unlock 5.0: Cinema halls to reopen from Oct 15 with 50% seating capacity

The fifth phase of the opening up of the economy, that is Unlock 5.0, is set to begin from October 1. Under the 'Unlock 5' guidelines, the central government has permitted opening of cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes with upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued later.

Unlock 5 will happen at a time when coronavirus cases have spiralled to more than 62 lakh in the country, and 80,472 people have died due to it.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the process of re-opening of activities has been extended further outside the containment zones. The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and uts, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

Here is a look at what will open from October 15, in areas outside the containment zones:

Cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be permitted to open with upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity, for which, SOP will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open, for which, SOP will be issued by the Department of Commerce.

Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open, for which the standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S).

Entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which the SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Opening of schools, colleges, education institutions and coaching institutions

For re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15 October 2020, in a graded manner. The decision will be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions. Online learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the home ministry said.

Regulation of public gatherings

Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, outside containment zones only. Now State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after October 15, which will be subject to certain conditions. In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser will be mandatory.

States not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones

State/ UT Governments will not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the central government.

No restriction on Inter-State and intra-state movement

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Protection for vulnerable persons

Vulnerable persons, i.e., persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, have been advised to stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes.

Use of Aarogya Setu

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.