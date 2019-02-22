Pulwama attack: India gets international support, UNSC names JeM's Masood Azhar

Showing a strong solidarity and support for India, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday condemned in the 'strongest terms' the 'heinous and cowardly' terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber drove his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus, as per PTI reported.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility," the UNSC press statement on the 'Suicide Bombing in Pulwama' said.

"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard," it said, as per agency report.

In a press statement, the UNSC, which comprises of 15 nations, including China, named the Pakistan-based terror group headed by Masood Azhar.

The Security Council also called on the global community to 'cooperate actively' with the Indian government in holding the organisers and sponsors of such attacks accountable. It is to be noted that UNSC's permanent member China in the past has blocked India's bids to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

The statement by the UNSC comes days after France, along with the United States and United Kingdom, announced to move a fresh proposal soon under the UNSC resolution 1267 to ban Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a proscribed organisation under the United Nations (UN).

This would be the second time that the trio from the P5 would be party to such a proposal at the UN. The three nations had moved a similar proposal in the year 2017 after the Uri attack of 2016 which was claimed by JeM.

The last proposal was blocked by China thrice over till it lapsed in 2018. Since then there has been no move at the UN against Masood Azhar. The recent attack in Kashmir has given fresh impetus to India's efforts in getting Azhar proscribed globally.

(with inputs from PTI)

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar