'Utter rubbish': Jyotiraditya Scindia dismisses claims of MLAs gone missing

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has trashed reports claiming that his supporters in Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly have gone missing.

"This is utter rubbish. Tell me who has gone missing, tell me his or her name and I will make you talk to him or her," Scindia told India Today in a telephonic conversation.

It started with a tweet posted by resident editor of a national Hindi daily that said 20 Congress MLAs close to Scindia have been missing for the past two days and this has led to chaos in the party. The tweet, however, was taken down within an hour.

The BJP was quick to respond though, claiming that the allegedly missing MLAs were unhappy with the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. "Scindia and his loyalists are not happy with the functioning of the Kamal Nath government and their anger can go to the level of defiance any time," said BJP spokesperson Dr Hitesh Bajpai.

Scindia was in the news earlier today for changing his Twitter bio, leading to speculations that he had distanced himself from the Congress party. Scindia's bio was changed to "public servant, cricket enthusiast" from "former member of parliament from Guna (2002-2019), former Minister of Power, MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS Communications, IT & post". The Congress leader said that a lot was being read into it without any reason.

"I do not know how this change in bio has cropped up now. I had changed my Twitter bio about a month back and that too was done after receiving feedback that it was too long," Scindia said while talking to India Today.

