Water storage levels best in last 13 years! 76% more than last year

Live water storage in 123 reservoirs in India was 68.04 billion cubic metre (BCM) as on 6 May 2020, as per the Central Water Commission's weekly bulletin. This translates into a growth of 75.6 per cent from the corresponding period of last year and rise of 64.6 per cent from the average of last ten years.

Live water storage was 41.7 BCM in the corresponding period last year; average live storage has been 41.3 BCM in last 10 years. A total of 93 reservoirs have storage more than last year and around 105 reservoirs have storage more than average of last ten years.

And that's not all. The current storage as percentage of live capacity at full reservoir level (FRL) is at 40 per cent which is the maximum in the last 13 years, in the matching periods. Last year, it stood at 24 per cent around this period. All thanks to the above normal monsoons last year.

The live storage rose to nearly 87 per cent of its total storage capacity by the end of September 2019 as the country received rainfall at 108.8 per cent of long period average (LPA). A year earlier, in 2018, the annual precipitation stood at only 90.3 per cent of LPA and the live storage by September end was 16.2 per cent lower.

Normally water storage levels peak during monsoons and starts receding at the onset of summer. The region-wise break-up shows that the southern, eastern, western and central regions had storage levels higher than the year-ago period. However, the northern region had storage level lower than the corresponding period last year. States having lesser storage (in per cent) compared to last year include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab,Tripura and Nagaland.

