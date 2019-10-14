Business Today

WPI inflation eases to 0.33% in September as against 1.08% in August

The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, was at 5.22 per cent in September 2018.

twitter-logo PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: October 14, 2019  | 13:02 IST
The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 per cent during the month, while that for non-food articles stood at 2.18 per cent

Wholesale prices based inflation eased to 0.33 per cent in September, as against 1.08 per cent in August due to fall in prices of non-food articles, government data showed on Monday.

The rate of price rise for the food articles was at 7.47 per cent during the month, while that for non-food articles stood at 2.18 per cent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

