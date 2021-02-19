Yoga guru Ramdev releases research paper on Patanjali's 'evidence-based' medicine Coronil

Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev has released a research paper by the Patanjali Research Institute on the "first evidence-based corona medicine" on the Ayurveda immunity booster -- Coronil. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.





Moment of pride!!

We are pleased to announce the First evidence based medicine for Covid-19 by Patanjali#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona#PatanjaliCoronilpic.twitter.com/tHruRx5HfX â Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) February 19, 2021

Patanjali Research Instituteâs scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona#PatanjaliCoronilpic.twitter.com/uH3JbjXyYy â Patanjali Dairy (@PatanjaliDairy) February 19, 2021

Harsh Vardhan said at the event, "Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 crore economy in India. As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20 per cent every year pre-coronavirus. Post-Covid, this growth rate has risen to 50-90%. It's an indication that people have accepted it. There's marked improvement in exports and FDI."

Patanjali had rolled out Coronil for treating novel coronavirus on June 23 in the presence of Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Nitin Gadkari. Coronil became the subject of debate as it was licensed as an "immunity booster", triggering a controversy over its trial data and exact composition. Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna had claimed that this Ayurveda-based medicine could cure coronavirus patients within 5-14 days. Following this claim, the Union AYUSH Ministry sought a complete report on composition, testing and other related data for the drug. The Ministry had also banned Patanjali from advertising the product as a cure for COVID-19 infection.

Also read: Coronavirus vaccination: India to multiply vaccinations amid coverage concerns

Also read: COVID-19 vaccine: Govt panel to review gap between two doses of Serum's Covishield