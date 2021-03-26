2nd Covid wave shaves off 3,508 points from Sensex

Sensex is showing signs of weakness once again amid rising cases due to the 2nd wave of Covid-19. The index has shed 6.7% (till Mar 26) since its all-time high of 52,516.8 on Feb 16, 2021. In the first wave, it fared worse-falling from a pre-Covid peak of 42,273.9 on Jan 20, 2020 to 25,638.9 (intraday) on March 24, crashing 39.4% in just 45 sessions