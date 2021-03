While no new Rs 2,000 note has been printed in FY21 and FY20, its share by volume has constantly decreased from 3.3% in 2017 to just 2.01% till Feb 26, 2021. By value, it has shrunk from 50.2% in 2017 to 17.78% in the same time.

Also Read: No Rs 2,000 notes printed in FY20, FY21, says Centre