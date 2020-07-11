Business Today
Alleviation of coronavirus pandemic unlikely: WHO

"In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme, told an online briefing from Geneva

Reuters | July 11, 2020 | Updated 13:01 IST
Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated.

"In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

