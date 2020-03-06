Coronavirus: G7 nations not considering further action, says Japan Finance Minister

Business Today
Coronavirus impact: Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was closely monitoring the impact of the epidemic on Japan's inbound tourism and broader economic activity

Reuters        Last Updated: March 6, 2020  | 10:51 IST
Coronavirus: G7 nations not considering further action, says Japan finmin
Japan Finance Minister Taro Aso (Image Source: Reuters)

The Group of Seven advanced economies are not considering taking further action now, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday as volatility remained high in global financial markets following this week's G7 call on the coronavirus outbreak.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that he was closely monitoring the impact of the epidemic on Japan's inbound tourism and broader economic activity, and Tokyo is ready to respond if needed. "As everyone is fretting, that is causing the stock market to swing rapidly," Aso said. "The stock market declined... and the yen rose today, but G7 is not thinking now of changing its response immediately."

