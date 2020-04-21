Business Today
Coronavirus impact: Donald Trump to temporarily suspend immigration to US

Reuters        Last Updated: April 21, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States", Trump said in a tweet late on Monday.

