PM Modi dials US President Donald Trump; extends New Year greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dialled US President Donald Trump and wished him, his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the New Year. The Prime Minister stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength.

He also highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

President Trump also wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year. He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.

India and the US are close to concluding a trade package that would provide enhanced market access to both countries. The trade deal was first announced by Trump when he met Modi in New York in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump on September 24, 2019, had said his country would soon have a trade deal with India to boost economic ties between the two nations.

