WEF 2021: Jinping calls for global cooperation, says strong should not bully the weak

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for global cooperation among countries and multilateralism to tackle the challenges faced by the world, including the coronavirus pandemic, and said the strong should not bully the weak.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda Summit, Jinping warned against cold war and "misguided approach" of antagonism and confrontation.

The world is facing intricate and complex problems, which should be tackled by multilateralism and consultations. "To build small circles or start a new cold war, to reject, threaten or intimidate others, to willfully enforce decoupling, supply disruptions or sanctions and to create isolation or estrangement will only push the world to division and even confrontation," he said.

China was involved in trade war with the United States under the administration of Donald Trump. It remains to be seen as to what approach the new US administration under President Joe Biden adopts towards the country.

Jinping said the world should stay committed to international law and rules instead of any country seeking supremacy. "Strong should not bully the weak, decisions should not be made by simply showing off strong muscles or waving a big fist. Multilateralism should not be used as pretext for acts of unilateralism... Rules once made should be followed by all."

He said the world has achieved initial progress against the COVID-19 pandemic, but the fight against the virus must continue as the recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases has proved.

"...the winter cannot stop the arrival of spring and darkness can never shroud the light of dawn. There is no doubt that humanity will prevail over the virus and emerge even stronger from this disaster," he said. China will continue to cooperate with other countries and share information on fighting the pandemic, Jinping added.

China had received a lot of flak from some quarters for its initial handling of COVID-19, which was first reported in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

China, Jinping said, is working to bridge differences with dialogue and resolve disputes through negotiations. The country is involved in border disputes with India and with other countries in the South China Sea.

On climate change, Jinping said, the world needs to deliver on the Paris Agreement, and China is working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

He also called for reforms in the World Trade Organisation and international financial and money trail system in a way that boosts global economic growth and protects the development right and interests of developing countries.