18 students denied JEE-Advanced 2025 attempt as SC upholds exam eligibility rules

The Supreme Court has denied relief to 18 students from the 2023 Class 12 batch who sought permission to appear for JEE-Advanced 2025, reaffirming that the matter falls within the scope of educational policy and not judicial intervention.

The petitioners argued that while they were eligible for JEE-Mains 2025, they had been unfairly excluded from JEE-Advanced 2025, scheduled for May 18. They pointed to a policy change by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) on November 5, 2024, which allowed three attempts at JEE-Advanced, only for the decision to be reversed 13 days later.

Advertisement

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih ruled against the plea, observing that eligibility policies for academic exams are best left to expert bodies. “Why not just two attempts for JEE-Mains as well?” the bench asked, highlighting a perceived imbalance in attempt limits between the two exams.

Senior counsel Shadan Farasat, representing the petitioners, argued that the reversal of the JAB’s policy placed the 2023 batch at a disadvantage compared to students from 2024 and 2025. He noted that the inconsistency denied a level playing field.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the revised eligibility rule, explaining that the November 18 decision aimed to reduce academic pressure and prevent prolonged exam preparation cycles. He referred to a prior court ruling on January 10 that provided limited exemptions for students who withdrew during the short window following the initial policy change.

Advertisement

The court upheld the final eligibility policy, citing the need for consistency and academic planning. “This lies in the domain of policy, which courts should not interfere in,” the bench stated.

JEE-Advanced serves as the second stage in the selection process for entry into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), following JEE-Mains, which is conducted twice a year.