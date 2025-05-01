Ahead of NEET-UG 2025, NTA cracks down on fake paper leaks on social media

As the NEET-UG 2025 exam approaches, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has flagged 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels for spreading false information and creating panic among students, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The crackdown comes in response to a surge in misinformation, with the NTA’s newly launched Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal receiving over 1,500 complaints related to alleged question paper leaks. Many of the flagged channels falsely claimed access to the NEET-UG 2025 paper, attempting to exploit anxious aspirants ahead of the high-stakes medical entrance exam scheduled for May 4.

The NTA has formally escalated these cases to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action. The agency has also asked Telegram and Instagram to take down the flagged accounts to curb the spread of fake content and ensure a stress-free environment for candidates.

In parallel, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is holding high-level coordination meetings with district magistrates and police officials from across states and Union territories to tighten on-ground security. The ministry has also rolled out a comprehensive integrity plan following last year’s allegations of paper leaks and exam malpractice.

Authorities say the aim is to restore trust in the exam process by closing loopholes, deploying tech-enabled monitoring, and increasing coordination between exam centres and enforcement agencies.

(With PTI inputs)