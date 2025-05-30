CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule for September 2025 out now: Check dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the examination schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the September 2025 attempt. The announcement was made via an official circular dated May 30, 2025.
According to ICAI, the exams will be conducted as per the following schedule:
Final Course Examination
Group I: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025
Group II: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025
Intermediate Course Examination
Group I: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025
Group II: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025
Foundation Course Examination
September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025
No examination is scheduled on September 5, 2025 (Friday), on account of Milad un Nabi, a gazetted Central Government holiday. The ICAI has clarified that “there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.”
The duration for most papers will be 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM IST), while Paper 6 of the Final exam will be of 4 hours duration (2 PM to 6 PM IST). For Foundation exams, Papers 3 and 4 will be of 2 hours each (2 PM to 4 PM IST). ICAI specified that advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, except for Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Exam and MCQ-based sections.
Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official ICAI website and are advised to start their preparations accordingly.