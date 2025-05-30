CA Final, Intermediate, Foundation exam schedule for September 2025 out now: Check dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the examination schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses for the September 2025 attempt. The announcement was made via an official circular dated May 30, 2025.

According to ICAI, the exams will be conducted as per the following schedule:

Advertisement

Final Course Examination

Group I: September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

Group II: September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination

Group I: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Group II: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation Course Examination

September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule Announced! 📢

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the examination schedule for CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses for the September 2025 attempt! . pic.twitter.com/v6g42sZwWI — CA Anupam Sharma (@caanupam7) May 30, 2025

No examination is scheduled on September 5, 2025 (Friday), on account of Milad un Nabi, a gazetted Central Government holiday. The ICAI has clarified that “there would be no change in the examination schedule in the event of any day of the examination schedule being declared a public holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Bodies.”

Advertisement

The duration for most papers will be 3 hours (2 PM to 5 PM IST), while Paper 6 of the Final exam will be of 4 hours duration (2 PM to 6 PM IST). For Foundation exams, Papers 3 and 4 will be of 2 hours each (2 PM to 4 PM IST). ICAI specified that advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM, except for Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Exam and MCQ-based sections.

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule on the official ICAI website and are advised to start their preparations accordingly.