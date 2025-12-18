CAT 2025 final answer key released by IIM Kozhikode, here's how to download it; Results out on this date

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has published the final answer key for CAT 2025, bringing candidates a step closer to the declaration of results. Test-takers who appeared for the Common Admission Test can access the updated key on the official portal, iimcat.ac.in, by signing in with their registered login details.
The release effectively closes the objection and review process and signals that the evaluation phase is nearing completion. Based on previous years’ timelines, CAT 2025 results are likely to be announced between December 19 and December 21, although IIM Kozhikode has not yet issued a formal date.
How to download the CAT 2025 final answer key
Candidates can view and save the final answer key by following these steps on the official website:
Go to iimcat.ac.in
Click on the CAT 2025 candidate login link
Enter the User ID and Password
Open and download the final answer key
What the final answer key contains
The final answer key reflects outcomes after all candidate objections were examined. It includes:
Candidate name and registration number
CAT 2025 test date and slot
Exam centre information
Question IDs and question types
Responses marked by the candidate
Correct answers
Attempt status
This version of the key will be used to generate the official CAT 2025 scorecards.
CAT 2025 result: key details
Once results are released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from iimcat.ac.in. The scorecard will display:
Section-wise marks
Overall score
Percentile
Qualifying status
The CAT 2025 score will remain valid until December 31, 2026, for admission to IIMs and other participating management institutes.
Understanding CAT scores and percentiles
Historically, a raw score of around 40 has translated to approximately the 80 percentile, though this can change depending on exam difficulty. A 70 percentile is generally viewed as a mid-range score and may lead to interview calls from several tier-2 and tier-3 MBA colleges.
Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials accessible and monitor the official CAT website regularly for updates on the result announcement.