Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
education
exams
CAT 2025 final answer key released by IIM Kozhikode, here's how to download it; Results out on this date

CAT 2025 final answer key released by IIM Kozhikode, here's how to download it; Results out on this date

The release effectively closes the objection and review process, signalling that the evaluation phase is nearing completion

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Dec 18, 2025 10:32 AM IST
CAT 2025 final answer key released by IIM Kozhikode, here's how to download it; Results out on this dateCAT 2025 final answer key out at iimcat.ac.in as result countdown begins

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode has published the final answer key for CAT 2025, bringing candidates a step closer to the declaration of results. Test-takers who appeared for the Common Admission Test can access the updated key on the official portal, iimcat.ac.in, by signing in with their registered login details.

Advertisement

The release effectively closes the objection and review process and signals that the evaluation phase is nearing completion. Based on previous years’ timelines, CAT 2025 results are likely to be announced between December 19 and December 21, although IIM Kozhikode has not yet issued a formal date.

How to download the CAT 2025 final answer key

Candidates can view and save the final answer key by following these steps on the official website:

  • Go to iimcat.ac.in

  • Click on the CAT 2025 candidate login link

  • Enter the User ID and Password

  • Open and download the final answer key

What the final answer key contains

The final answer key reflects outcomes after all candidate objections were examined. It includes:

Advertisement

  • Candidate name and registration number

  • CAT 2025 test date and slot

  • Exam centre information

  • Question IDs and question types

  • Responses marked by the candidate

  • Correct answers

  • Attempt status

This version of the key will be used to generate the official CAT 2025 scorecards.

CAT 2025 result: key details

Once results are released, candidates will be able to download their scorecards from iimcat.ac.in. The scorecard will display:

  • Section-wise marks

  • Overall score

  • Percentile

  • Qualifying status

The CAT 2025 score will remain valid until December 31, 2026, for admission to IIMs and other participating management institutes.

Understanding CAT scores and percentiles

Historically, a raw score of around 40 has translated to approximately the 80 percentile, though this can change depending on exam difficulty. A 70 percentile is generally viewed as a mid-range score and may lead to interview calls from several tier-2 and tier-3 MBA colleges.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials accessible and monitor the official CAT website regularly for updates on the result announcement.

 

Published on: Dec 18, 2025 10:32 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today