Sundrex Oil Company IPO opens on December 22; check price bands, issue size, GMP & more

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sundrex Oil Company shall open for bidding on Monday, December 22. The company shall be offering its shares in the range of Rs 81-85 apiece. Investors can make bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, December 24.

Sundrex Oil Company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 32.25 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of 37,50,400 equity shares. The net proceeds from the issue shall be utilized to meet working capital expenses, to meet capital expenditure, offer-related issues and general corporate purposes.

Established in 2010, Sundrex Oil Company is a manufacturer and wholesaler of high-performance industrial and automotive lubricants, greases, and specialty products serving industries in India and neighboring countries. Its product portfolio includes industrial lubricants, automotive lubricants, and specialty products.

Shares of the company shall be listed on the NSE Emerge with Tuesday, December 30, 2025 as the tentative date of. Affinity Global Capital Market is the book running lead manager and Cameo Corporate Services is the registrar of the issue. It has reserved 1,88,800 equity shares for the market maker of the issue.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of two lots consisting of 3,200 equity shares valued at Rs 2,75,200. Non-retail or HNI investors need to apply for a minimum of 3 lots, consisting of 4,800 equity shares valued at Rs 4,12,800. Big HNI investors need to apply for at least 8 lots, consisting of 12,800 equity shares valued at Rs 11,00,800.

For the financial year ended on March 31, 2025, Sundrex Oil reported a net profit of Rs 5.45 crore with a revenue of Rs 69.12 crore. It clocked a net profit of Rs 2.57 crore with a revenue of Rs 49.19 crore for the year 2023-24. At the current valuation, the company shall command a market capitalization of Rs 115.20 crore.

Of the net offer, retail investors have around 59 per cent of the allocation, while non-institutional investors have over 38 per cent of reservation in the IPO. QIB investors have only little more than 2 per cent of allocation in the issue. There was not much activity in the grey market for the issue.

“Over the years, we have built a manufacturing-led, B2B-focused business anchored in quality, process discipline, and long-standing relationships with industrial and PSU customers. Our focus will remain on strengthening our operational capabilities, improving balance sheet efficiency, and pursuing sustainable growth in line with regulatory and governance standards," said Mahesh Sonthalia, Chairman & Managing Director at Sundrex Oil Company.