CAT results 2024 out? IIM Calcutta to release the results by this date: Check details

Candidates awaiting their scores for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 can look forward to the official announcement by December 20, 2024.

Although the notification indicates that results will likely be available in the second week of January 2025, historical trends suggest that scorecards have generally been released in the third week of December in recent years.

An official statement noted, "Information related to the CAT 2024 results will be tentatively available starting from the second week of January 2025 on our website. The list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will also be available on the respective IIMs' websites. Each IIM will send interview letters directly to the shortlisted candidates."

The scores from the CAT 2024 will remain valid until December 31, 2025, and candidates can access their scorecards via the official website during this timeframe.

This year, approximately 3.29 lakh students registered for the CAT, with around 2.93 lakh actually sitting for the exam, which took place on November 24, 2024, across 389 centres nationwide.

Steps to Download the CAT 2024 Scorecard:

Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards once released:

1. Visit the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the CAT 2024 scorecard.

3. Log in using your User ID and Password.

4. Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

5. Download the PDF for future reference.

The objection window for the CAT 2024 provisional answer key, released on December 3, 2024, closed on December 5, 2024.

It is important to note that each IIM has its own criteria for shortlisting candidates for the interview stage, which may differ independently from other institutes. The selection process can include components such as the Writing Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI).

