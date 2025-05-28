CBSE changes post-result process: Apply for scanned copies, re-evaluation from June 3

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has kickstarted the post-result process for Class 10 and Class 12 students, opening the window to access scanned copies of their 2025 board exam answer sheets. This is the first step for those seeking re-evaluation or verification of their marks.

The application window for obtaining scanned copies will remain open from June 3 to June 7, 2025. Students must apply through the official CBSE website and can access the scanned papers directly from their login accounts once submitted.

How to get scanned CBSE answer sheets:

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

Click on the “Apply for Answer book” tab

Log in using the same credentials used for marks verification

Pay a fee of ₹500 per subject

Scanned copies will be uploaded to the student’s account (examiner identity will be hidden)

Note: This step is mandatory before proceeding to re-evaluation.

CBSE re-evaluation and verification 2025: Step-by-step guide

To verify marks:

Visit cbse.gov.in

Click on “Apply for Verification” and select your class

Log in using roll number and date of birth

Pay ₹500 per subject

Results of verification will be visible in the login account

To apply for re-evaluation (after receiving a scanned copy):

Visit the CBSE site again

Click on “Apply for Re-evaluation”

Log in using the same credentials

Pay ₹100 per question

The answer will be rechecked by a different examiner

Students can apply for re-evaluation only once. No appeals or second reviews will be entertained once this step is completed.