Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
education
exams
CBSE changes post-result process: Apply for scanned copies, re-evaluation from June 3

CBSE changes post-result process: Apply for scanned copies, re-evaluation from June 3

Students must apply through the official CBSE website and can access the scanned papers directly from their login accounts once submitted

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 28, 2025 5:31 PM IST
CBSE changes post-result process: Apply for scanned copies, re-evaluation from June 3CBSE has opened the online portal for Class 10 and 12 students to get scanned copies of their 2025 board exam answer sheets. The window is open from June 3 to June 7, 2025, and is the first step before applying for revaluation. (Photo: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has kickstarted the post-result process for Class 10 and Class 12 students, opening the window to access scanned copies of their 2025 board exam answer sheets. This is the first step for those seeking re-evaluation or verification of their marks.

The application window for obtaining scanned copies will remain open from June 3 to June 7, 2025. Students must apply through the official CBSE website and can access the scanned papers directly from their login accounts once submitted.

Advertisement

How to get scanned CBSE answer sheets:

  • Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

  • Click on the “Apply for Answer book” tab

  • Log in using the same credentials used for marks verification

  • Pay a fee of ₹500 per subject

  • Scanned copies will be uploaded to the student’s account (examiner identity will be hidden)

Note: This step is mandatory before proceeding to re-evaluation.

CBSE re-evaluation and verification 2025: Step-by-step guide

To verify marks:

  • Visit cbse.gov.in

  • Click on “Apply for Verification” and select your class

  • Log in using roll number and date of birth

  • Pay ₹500 per subject

  • Results of verification will be visible in the login account

To apply for re-evaluation (after receiving a scanned copy):

Advertisement

  • Visit the CBSE site again

  • Click on “Apply for Re-evaluation”

  • Log in using the same credentials

  • Pay ₹100 per question

  • The answer will be rechecked by a different examiner

Students can apply for re-evaluation only once. No appeals or second reviews will be entertained once this step is completed.

Published on: May 28, 2025 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today