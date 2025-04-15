CBSE Class 10, 12 boards results 2025 out on this date: This is how students can check it on DigiLocker

With anticipation building among lakhs of students, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to announce the Class 10 and 12 board exam results for 2025. While the official date is yet to be confirmed, the results are expected by mid- to late May—following the trend from previous years. Once declared, students can check their results at cbse.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE conducted the Class 10 exams between February 15 and March 18, and the Class 12 exams between February 5 and April 4. Based on past timelines—May 13 in 2024, May 12 in 2023, and July 22 in 2022—the 2025 results are likely to be released in the last week of May.

How to check CBSE Class 10 & 12 results 2025 online:

Step 1: Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on either ‘CBSE 10th Result 2025’ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2025’

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security code

Step 4: Click Submit to view your result

Step 5: Download and print a copy for your records

How to check CBSE results on DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Choose your class: Class 10 or Class 12

Step 3: Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit PIN shared by your school

Step 4: Click Next, enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

Step 5: After verification, your DigiLocker account will be activated

Step 6: Click on ‘Go to DigiLocker account’ to access your results under the Documents section

Already registered on DigiLocker? Simply log in, verify your details, and go to your account to view the result.

Other options:

Students can also check their results via the UMANG app, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Last year, 22,51,812 students registered for the CBSE board exams. Of these, 22,38,827 appeared, and 20,95,467 passed, reflecting the high participation and pass rate.