CBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam dates out: Strict rules issued for students at centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the 2025 supplementary examinations for Classes 10 and 12. According to the official schedule, Class 10 exams will be held from July 15 to July 22, while Class 12 students will appear for their supplementary papers in a single sitting on July 15.

Advertisement

Related Articles

CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025: Key Details at a Glance

1. When and where to check the date sheet

The complete supplementary exam timetable is available on the official CBSE website — cbse.nic.in. Admit cards are expected to be issued soon.

2. Class 10 Supplementary Exam Schedule (July 15–22):

July 15 (10:30 am – 12:30 pm): Information Technology (402), Artificial Intelligence (417)

July 16 (10:30 am – 1:30 pm): Mathematics Standard (041), Mathematics Basic (241)

July 17: Multiple language and vocational subjects including Sanskrit, French, Urdu, and Computer Applications

July 18: Science (086)

July 19: English Communicative (101), English Language and Literature (184)

July 21: Social Science (087)

July 22: Hindi Course A (002), Hindi Course B (085) Advertisement

3. Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule (July 15 only):

All subjects will be conducted on Tuesday, July 15, from 10:30 am to either 1:30 pm or 12:30 pm, depending on subject duration.

Key subjects include:

English Core (301), Mathematics (041), Physics (042), Economics (030), Business Studies (054), Accountancy (055), Psychology (037), Political Science (028), History (027), Applied Mathematics (241)

Vocational and skill-based subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (843), Yoga (841), Fashion Studies (837), Tourism (806), and Marketing (812)

4. Rules and instructions for candidates:

Electronic devices are strictly banned at exam centres.

Students will be given 15 minutes prior to the exam to read the question paper.

All candidates must follow conduct guidelines and sit for the duration listed on their admit cards. Advertisement

5. Background:

CBSE had declared the 2025 board results on May 13. The overall pass rate was 93.66% for Class 10 and 88.39% for Class 12. Trivandrum topped the Class 10 charts with a 99.79% pass rate, while Vijayawada led Class 12 at 99.60%.

CBSE has also announced that beginning in 2026, two board exams will be held for Class 10 students annually.