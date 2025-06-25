CBSE approves board exams twice a year from 2026: First attempt mandatory, second optional; Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has approved a significant shift in its examination policy: starting in 2026, Class 10 students will have the option to take board exams twice a year. The move is aimed at reducing stress and offering students a second chance to improve their scores without repeating an academic year.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed the change and said the new system will be implemented from the 2026 academic session onwards.

Under the revised format, the first phase of the board exam will be held in February and the second in May. However, it will be mandatory for all Class 10 students to appear in the first phase of the exam. The second phase will remain optional, meant for those looking to improve their performance.

Bhardwaj also clarified that internal assessment will be conducted only once per academic year, and its score will apply to both phases of the board exams.

As per the schedule, results for the first phase of the exam will be declared in April, while those for the second phase will be released by June.

The new policy aligns with the broader goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommends flexibility in assessments and a more student-centric approach.

(With PTI inputs)