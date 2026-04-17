CBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected soon: How to check scores across online on DigiLocker, UMANG

For 18,59,551 students who sat their Class 12 board exams across more than 7,574 centres this year, the wait is almost over. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 soon, with scorecards set to go live on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

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The Class 12 examinations ran from February 17 to April 10, 2026, covering 120 subjects. Of those who appeared, 10,27,552 were male candidates, and 8,31,999 were female. In total, over 43.6 lakh students registered for CBSE board exams in 2026 across more than 8,000 centres nationwide.

How to check your result

Once results are declared, students can access their scorecards by entering their roll number and school number on the official websites. The result will display subject-wise scores, total marks, grades and result status. Students are advised to download and print a copy immediately for reference.

In addition to the official portals, CBSE will make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app, reliable alternatives when heavy traffic slows down the main websites on result day.

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How to download your marksheet on DigiLocker

DigiLocker offers a straightforward way to access your marksheet without depending on official portals:

Log in to the DigiLocker website or app Complete Aadhaar verification if prompted Use the 'Pull Partner Documents' feature to locate your CBSE marksheet Access and download your document, which will include subject-wise scores, total marks, grades and result status

Having your DigiLocker account set up and verified before result day will save time when millions of students are logging in simultaneously.

Keep checking the official CBSE portals and digital platforms for the declaration date and time as the announcement approaches.