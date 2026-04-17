HDFC Bank Q4 earnings expectations, date and time: Leading private sector lender HDFC Bank will announce its Q4 and FY26 earnings on April 18 (Saturday). The bank said its board may also consider dividend for the financial year 2025-26 including fixation of record date for the same.

Investors will closely track the impact of management's commentary on margins, growth and macroeconomic risks from the West Asia war on HDFC Bank's Q4 earnings expectations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

HDFC Bank's Q4 and fiscal earnings are the first by a big lender for the March 2026 quarter. The bank will report its earnings for the first time after the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty in mid-March as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC Bank.

"The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 18, 2026 for their approval," said HDFC Bank.

On the same day, two other private banks ICICI Bank and YES Bank will report their Q4 and fY26 earnings.

HDFC Bank Q4 earnings time

The earnings are likely to be announced in the afternoon on Saturday. Stock market will remain closed on account of weekly holiday tomorrow. The impact of the Q4 earnings on the stock will be seen after the market reopens on Monday (April 20).

Advertisement

HDFC Bank debt instruments

The lender also said its board of directors may also consider issuance of Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long-Term Bonds. These bonds will be used for financing infrastructure subsectors over next twelve months through private placement mode.

The bank will also hold an earnings call with analysts and investors at 18:00 hours (IST) on Saturday, April 18, 2026, wherein the senior management of the Bank will discuss the said

financial results with the participants.

HDFC Bank Q4 earnings expectations

For the banking sector, brokerage Anand Rathi expects NIMs to remain broadly stable QoQ with lower cost of funds and increase in Credit-Deposit ratio (CD ratio) offsetting yield pressure. The brokerage sees stable asset quality trends on YoY/QOQ basis for the banking sector.

Advertisement

It has a hold call on HDFC Bank with a price target of Rs 949. The lender is likely to report a 6.9% rise in profit after tax to Rs 18,840.3 crore. Profit may grow 1% on a sequential basis, says Anand Rathi.

NII may rise 4.9% y-o-y to Rs 33,624 crore and 3.1% on a quarter on quarter basis in Q4.

Axis Direct expects NII to rise 5.5% to Rs 33,835 crore form Rs 32,066 crore a year earlier. Net profit, Axis says, may rise 10.3% to Rs 19,428 crore on a year on year basis.

Pre-provision operating profit may surge 7% to Rs 28,352 crore. The brokerage expects NIMs to remain broadly stable on a QoQ basis.

Healthy fee income growth and modest operating expenditure growth could offset the drag from lower treasury income.

Axis Direct expects slippages to remain under control and sees no challenges on the asset quality front.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects HDFC Bank to report a 8.2% rise in net profit to Rs 19,067 crore in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 17,616 crore in the year ago. On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit is likely to rise 2.2% from Rs 18,654 crore.

Advertisement

The lender is expected to post a 5.3% rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 33,770 crore against Rs 32,065 crore in the year ago period.

Pre-Provision Operating Profit is likely to grow at 7% to Rs 28,373 crore in the last quarter against Rs 26,536 crore in the year ago period, according to Sharekhan.

HDFC Bank Q3 earnings

In the third quarter of the previous fiscal, standalone net profit came at Rs 18,653 crore, rising 11.5 per cent compared to the Rs 16,736 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net Interest Income (NII) came in at Rs 32,615 crore, rising 6.4 per cent from Rs 30,653 crore in the year-ago period. The bank reported Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at Rs 35,179 crore, which was 1.24 per cent of gross advances. This is an improvement from the 1.42 per cent recorded in the previous year.