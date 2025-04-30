CISCE declares ICSE and ISC 2025 results; Students can download marksheets at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams on April 30. Students can now access their marksheets online through the official websites cisce.org and results.cisce.org using their UID and Index Number.

The Class 12 ISC exams were held from February 13 to April 5, while Class 10 ICSE exams took place between February 18 and March 27 this year. CISCE Chairman will announce the names of the toppers during a press conference.

To access their scorecards, students must keep the following details ready:

Unique ID provided by their school

Index number (as mentioned on the admit card)

Captcha code (as shown on the result page)

How to check ICSE or ISC results 2025:

Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org Click on “ICSE 10th Result 2025” or “ISC 12th Result 2025” Enter your Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha Your scorecard will appear on the screen Download and save a PDF; print extra copies for future use

Students must secure a minimum of 33% overall and at least 35% in each subject to pass.

Students dissatisfied with their recheck outcomes can apply for a re-evaluation of answer scripts after May 4. While a recheck addresses potential calculation errors, re-evaluation entails a fresh assessment of the answers.

The marksheet will include the candidate’s name, roll number, school, subject-wise marks, and final result status. Any discrepancies should be promptly reported to school authorities.

In recent years, CISCE has maintained a consistently high success rate. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 99.47%, with girls outperforming boys. The same trend held in 2023, when the overall ISC pass percentage was 98.94%.

Several international schools affiliated with CISCE also registered stellar performances. In 2024, schools in Indonesia, Singapore, and Dubai reported 100% pass rates for ICSE, while Class 12 students from institutions in Singapore and Dubai also achieved perfect results.