CUET 2025: UG, PG admission exam set to undergo changes in 2025, revised norms to come out soon

CUET will undergo several changes in its 2025 edition to adjust to the changed circumstances considering input from students following a review by an expert panel, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said

The University Grants Commission formed an expert committee to assess the implementation of CUET-UG and CUET-PG.

“It is essential to continuously enhance the examination process based on feedback from previous years to make it better, more efficient, and student-friendly. Keeping this in mind, the UGC has set up an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and CUET-PG for 2025,” Kumar said.

“The committee has considered all aspects of the test, including its pattern, the number of papers, the duration of the test, syllabus alignment and operational logistics. The commission discussed these recommendations in a recent meeting,” he told PTI.

UGC Chairman also said that the commission will soon put out a draft proposal for the CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025 guidelines, seeking suggestions from the students, parents, teachers and institutions.

The first edition of the exam conducted in 2022 suffered technical issues, and since the test was taken in shifts, scores were normalised at the time of the declaration of results.

The test was held in hybrid mode in 2024, but in Delhi, it was cancelled a night before the scheduled date owing to logistical reasons.

CUET-PG exam dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET-PG 2025 exam dates soon on their official website. These dates are crucial for candidates planning to appear for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET-PG) to secure admission to various postgraduate programs in central universities for the 2025-26 academic session.

Typically, the CUET-PG exam dates are announced between December and January. For instance, the CUET PG 2024 exam took place from March 11 to March 28, 2024. While the exam dates may change, the CUET PG 2025 exam is expected to follow a similar pattern and structure. Historically, many institutes in India have increasingly relied on CUET scores for admissions into postgraduate programmes.

In recent years, there has been an increase in the number of participants in the CUET-PG exam, with many candidates eagerly awaiting the official schedule to better plan their preparation based on past trends.