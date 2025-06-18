DU admissions 2025: New CSAS portal, PG seat allotment, law courses debut; Check details here

From a revamped CSAS portal to the rollout of integrated law programmes and new PG quotas, Delhi University’s admission cycle for 2025 is packed with updates. With over 71,000 undergraduate seats and key dates already live, here’s everything you need to know to navigate through changes introduced by DU.

Advertisement

UG admissions: New CSAS portal, two-phase system

Delhi University’s UG admission portal for 2025 is now live at admission.uod.ac.in, covering 71,000 seats across 79 colleges. The CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) has been refined into a two-phase process:

Phase 1: Students must register and enter personal details, CUET UG roll number, and Class 12 marks.

Phase 2: Begins after CUET UG results. Applicants must map CUET papers to Class 12 subjects, check course eligibility, rank course-college preferences, and lock choices.

Notably, Class 10 marks are now mandatory for tie-breaking. Preferences will be auto-locked if not saved on time.

PG admissions: First allotment out today

The first round of seat allotments for DU’s PG programmes (based on CUET PG 2025 scores) will be released today at pgadmission.uod.ac.in. Quotas for PwBD, orphans, and Single Girl Child (SGC) apply from round one, while CW, sports, and performance-based quotas start from round three.

Advertisement

Integrated law courses introduced

Delhi University has launched its first-ever integrated law courses—BA LLB (H) and BBA LLB (H)—for the 2025 session. Admissions will be based on CLAT 2025 ranks and classes are scheduled to begin on August 1. Students can apply at law.uod.ac.in.

BTech admissions from June 17

Seat allocation for BTech courses begins June 17. Two regular rounds will be held, followed by a mid-entry phase. PwBD, orphans, and SGC quotas apply in round one; CW and ward quotas begin in round three.

DU SOL admissions open

DU’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has opened admissions for 2025 for UG, MBA, BLISc, MLISc, and PGDADLM programmes, no CUET score required.

UG admissions: June 11 to Sept 15 Advertisement

LIS admissions: till Sept 15

PG (CUET-based): till July 10

PG (merit-based): till July 31

SOL also offers short-term skill-based courses for added flexibility.