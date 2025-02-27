From 2026, Class 10 students may get two chances at board exams: This is how the new system will work

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed a new bi-annual exam system for Class 10 board exams starting in 2026. Under this draft proposal, students will have the option to take the exam twice a year, with the best score being considered for the final result. The proposal is expected to be open for feedback until March 9, 2025.
Key highlights of the CBSE draft proposal
Exam schedule: Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on the first Tuesday after February 15 every year.
Choice of exams: Students can appear for one or both exams, and their best score will be counted in the final mark sheet.
Syllabus coverage: Both exams will be based on the entire syllabus for each subject.
Subject-wise scheduling: Core subjects like Science, Maths, and English will be conducted on designated days, while regional and foreign languages will be scheduled together.
Exam centres: The same exam centres will be used for both sittings. Self-centres will not be allowed.
School and teacher roles: Schools will undergo screening before being assigned as exam centres, and teacher workloads will be adjusted accordingly.
Results and marking: Initial scores will be available on DigiLocker, but a final mark sheet will be issued only after the second exam, considering the best score along with internal assessments. Practical exams will be conducted only once.
Retake and improvement options: Students who fail in one to five subjects in the first exam can reappear in the second sitting. Both exams will be considered as supplementary opportunities.
Major reform aimed at reducing exam stress
CBSE’s proposed changes aim to provide students with greater flexibility and reduced exam pressure. Teachers, parents, and policymakers can review the draft proposal and submit feedback until March 9, 2025, before the final decision is made.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today