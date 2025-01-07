IIT Roorkee releases GATE 2025 admit cards: Check where and how to download, key dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee announced today, January 7, that the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 are now available for download.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can access their hall tickets via the official website at [gate2025.iitr.ac.in](http://gate2025.iitr.ac.in).

To retrieve the GATE 2025 admit cards, candidates must log in using their enrolment ID and password. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025, at various centres across the country.

The GATE 2025 exam, conducted in English, spans three hours and offers candidates the option to choose from 30 different papers. Participants can select one or two subjects to test their knowledge. The exam format includes three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

How to download GATE 2025 Admit Cards?

1. Visit the official website: [gate2025.iitr.ac.in](http://gate2025.iitr.ac.in).

2. Click on the "Download Admit Card" link on the homepage.

3. Log in using your enrolment ID and password.

4. Enter the security captcha displayed on the screen.

5. Click the "Submit" button.

6. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

7. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Exam Pattern Overview

- Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT) in English

- Duration: 3 hours

- Number of Subjects: 30

- Sections: General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate's Selected Subjects

- Question Types:

- Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

- Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

- Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

- Marking Scheme:

- 1 mark or 2 marks per question

- Negative marking for incorrect MCQs (1/3 mark for 1-mark questions, 2/3 mark for 2-mark questions)

- No negative marking for MSQ or NAT questions

What's new in GATE 2025

In a significant update, the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) at IIT Kanpur will now admit MTech students through GATE 2025.

Additionally, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) will consider GATE 2025 scores for recruitment:

- NPCIL: GATE scores in CE, CH, EC, EE, IN, and ME.

- GRID-INDIA: GATE scores in EE.

- GAIL (India) Limited: GATE scores in CH, CS, EE, IN, and ME.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official GATE 2025 website.