If you appeared for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam, today marks an important milestone. IIT Kanpur is set to release the response sheets for all candidates on May 22. The sheets will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, and can be downloaded by logging in with your registration details.

This year’s JEE Advanced exam was held on May 18 in two shifts, 9 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, and conducted in computer-based mode across centres nationwide. Around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam, which determines admission to the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The response sheet is a crucial document that records the answers you marked during the exam. It offers a preview of your performance ahead of the provisional answer key release on May 26. Once both are available, you can compare your responses with the correct answers and estimate your score before the official results are announced.

Candidates who clear the exam will become eligible for undergraduate courses at IITs, including sought-after BTech programs in engineering, computer science, and more.

How to download your JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet:

Visit jeeadv.ac.in Log in with your registration number, date of birth, and mobile number Click on the ‘Response Sheet’ link View, download, and save the PDF for reference

The final answer key and result will be released after objections to the provisional key are reviewed. Candidates are advised to monitor the official website regularly for further updates, including the release of rank cards and counselling schedules.