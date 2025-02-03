JEE Main 2025 Session 2 registrations now open: Check eligibility, key dates, steps to apply

The registration process for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 has officially started as of February 1. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can submit their applications online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 25 at 9 pm, with the deadline for fee payment set for 11:50 pm on the same day. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from April 1 to April 8, 2025.

Who can apply?

New applicants: Candidates who did not apply for Session 1 can register fresh.

Session 1 candidates: Those who have already applied for Session 1 but wish to appear for Session 2 must log in using their existing application number and password, fill out a new application form, and pay the exam fee separately.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 75% marks in their Class 12 board exams or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying mark is at least 65% in Class 12.

Documents required for registration:

Applicants need to upload the following documents while filling out the application form:

Scanned passport-sized photograph

Scanned signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

Identity proof (Aadhaar card, bank passbook with photo, or ration card)

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2:

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the registration link for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Fill out the application form with personal and academic details Upload the required documents and pay the examination fee Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Exam structure:

JEE Main 2025 consists of two papers:

Paper 1: For admission into BE/BTech programs at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other participating institutes

Paper 2: For admission into BArch and BPlanning courses

Candidates aspiring for engineering and architecture courses should select the appropriate paper while applying.

With deadlines approaching fast, candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues.