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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards out soon: How and when to download

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards out soon: How and when to download

Once issued, registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The release is expected to happen in phases, based on the exam dates allotted to candidates

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026 3:30 PM IST
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit cards out soon: How and when to downloadNTA to release JEE Main 2026 admit cards soon ahead of April exam dates

The National Testing Agency is set to release admit cards for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 in the coming days, with candidates expected to access their hall tickets online ahead of the April examination window.

Once issued, registered candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The release is expected to happen in phases, based on the exam dates allotted to candidates.

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Admit card release timeline

According to the latest updates, admit cards are likely to be issued three to four days before the respective exam dates. This means candidates appearing in the initial phase of the exam could receive their hall tickets by the last week of March 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, as the release may not happen all at once.

Exam schedule and timings

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in computer-based mode across centres in India and abroad.

Each exam day will have two shifts:

  • Morning shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

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  • Afternoon shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Candidates should carefully verify their allotted exam date, shift timing and reporting time once the admit card is released.

City slip already issued

The NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip, informing candidates about the city where their exam centre will be located.

However, this document cannot be used for entry into the exam hall. The admit card remains mandatory and must be carried along with a valid photo ID.

How to download the admit card

Once available, candidates can download their hall tickets by following these steps:

  • Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card link

  • Enter application number and password or date of birth

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  • Submit details to access the admit card

  • Download and print a copy

Details to check on the admit card

The admit card will include key information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, exam centre address and reporting time.

Candidates must verify all details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the NTA helpline immediately.

Exam day guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well in advance to complete security checks and verification procedures smoothly.

A printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID are mandatory for entry. Candidates must also follow all exam-day instructions issued by the NTA.

With the exam dates approaching, candidates should stay updated through the official website for any last-minute announcements.

Published on: Mar 27, 2026 3:30 PM IST
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