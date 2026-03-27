HEG, Graphite India shares gain up to 14% today; here’s the trigger

HEG share price today: Graphite electrode majors HEG Ltd and Graphite India Ltd shares surged in Friday’s trade after US-based GrafTech International Ltd announced a sharp price hike on graphite electrodes.

At 1:13 pm, shares of HEG were trading 10.89% higher at Rs 556.95 apiece on BSE, after rising as much as 14.4% to touch the day’s high of Rs 574.70, against its previous close of Rs 502.25 per share. Graphite India shares were trading 8.15% higher at Rs 642.90 per share.

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The positive sentiment was seen in other related stocks as well. Goa Carbon Ltd shares jumped 4.71% to trade at Rs 316.85 on the BSE.

In its latest Q3 FY26 investor presentation, Graphite India highlighted that graphite electrode operating margins remained under pressure during the quarter, primarily due to a subdued pricing environment.

Similarly, HEG noted in its Q3 FY26 presentation that weak global production weighs on graphite electrode demand, with cautious customer purchasing keeping spot prices under pressure.

GrafTech International's move to push graphite electrode prices up by a minimum of $600 to $1,200 per metric ton, depending on the region. According to the company, prices have been sliding for the past three years, falling well below the sustainable levels needed to maintain a reliable long-term supply.

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Adding to the margin pressure, "current geopolitical developments are driving increases in our key input costs, including oil‑based raw materials, energy and logistics," GrafTech said in its release.