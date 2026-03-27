Jewar airport opening on March 28: What makes Noida International Airport special

The Noida International Airport at Jewar, set to be inaugurated on March 28, 2026, is one of India’s most ambitious greenfield infrastructure projects and is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity for the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh.

The airport, with IATA code DXN, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The project is being executed under a 40-year concession agreement that began on October 1, 2021.

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Investment and operations

The airport is being built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with Phase I involving an investment of around ₹11,200 crore. Once operational, it will become the second commercial airport in the NCR after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and is expected to reduce congestion while supporting future growth in passenger and cargo traffic. The terminal has been designed by a consortium of Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP, while Tata Projects Ltd has been appointed as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor. Financing for the project includes a major credit facility sanctioned by the State Bank of India.

First phase

In the first phase, the airport will have one runway and one terminal with the capacity to handle about 12 million passengers annually. The master plan includes four development phases, which will eventually expand the airport’s capacity to nearly 70 million passengers per year, making it one of the largest aviation hubs in the country. The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft and is equipped with modern navigation systems, including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting, enabling round-the-clock and all-weather operations.

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Connectivity

Connectivity has been a major focus of the project. The airport is directly linked to the six-lane Yamuna Expressway, providing quick access to Noida, Greater Noida, Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan. Bus services will connect the airport to multiple cities across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, while ride-hailing services and electric taxi fleets are also planned for last-mile transport. This extensive connectivity is expected to make the airport a key transport hub for both passengers and cargo movement in northern India.

Airlines' plans

Several airlines have already announced plans to operate from the airport, with IndiGo signing as the launch carrier, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Express. Discussions with additional domestic and international airlines are ongoing. The airport has also received major regulatory approvals, including an aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), clearing the way for commercial operations once final approvals are completed.

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Apart from passenger services, the airport will also have a large integrated cargo terminal developed by Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd, designed to support domestic and international freight with modern tracking and logistics systems. Sustainability is another key focus, with the project using low-carbon construction materials, renewable energy partnerships, and plans for net-zero emissions operations. With its scale, technology, and connectivity, the Jewar airport is expected to become a major aviation and logistics hub in North India in the coming years.