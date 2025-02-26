NEET PG 2024 cut-off lowered again, slashed to 5th percentile: More candidates eligible now

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has once again reduced the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2024, bringing it down to the 5th percentile across all categories.

Following directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the revised qualifying percentile applies to General/EWS, UR-PwBD, and SC/ST/OBC candidates (including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC). However, the rank and percentile scores published on August 23, 2024, remain unchanged.

Previous NEET PG cut-off changes

Originally, the qualifying percentile was:

50th percentile for General/EWS

45th percentile for PwD

40th percentile for reserved categories

Earlier this year, the cut-off was lowered to 15 for General/EWS and 10 for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates before this latest revision.

This follows a pattern from past years:

2023: The qualifying percentile was reduced to zero for all categories.

2022: The general category cut-off dropped from the 50th percentile to 35th, while the PwD and reserved categories were lowered to the 20th percentile.

Impact on counselling and admissions

With the qualifying percentile at its lowest, more candidates will be eligible for NEET PG counselling, increasing competition for postgraduate medical seats, particularly in top institutions.

Eligible candidates can proceed with the counselling process through the MCC website. Further updates on seat allocation and counselling schedules are expected soon.