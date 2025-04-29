NEET-UG 2025: Centre launches anti-cheating blitz for exam; Tight frisking, escort in place- check details

With NEET-UG 2025 around the corner, the Ministry of Education has swung into action to ensure the high-stakes medical entrance exam is conducted without any hiccups. The test, scheduled for May 4, will take place under heightened security, with a multi-agency push to prevent paper leaks, impersonation, and cheating.

Advertisement

Sources told PTI that the Ministry has held a series of coordination meetings with District Magistrates (DMS) and Superintendents of Police (SPS) across all states and union territories. The objective is to put in place a zero-tolerance mechanism for any malpractice that could compromise the integrity of the exam.

A key focus of the security plan is to monitor coaching centres and digital platforms, which organised cheating networks have misused in the past. Authorities are on alert to trace and bust any such operations before and during the exam window.

To prevent any breaches in the transportation of exam material, all confidential items — including question papers and OMR sheets — will be moved under full police escort. Officials noted that the entire process has been mapped in detail, with real-time monitoring to plug any loopholes.

Advertisement

At the exam centres, a strict multi-layered frisking process will be enforced. This will be jointly handled by local police teams and the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) dedicated security staff. The aim is to block the entry of any unauthorised devices or materials that could facilitate cheating.

In a parallel move, the NTA has rolled out a new platform to report suspicious activities tied to NEET-UG. Students can use a simple form to alert authorities about fake websites, leaked papers, or impersonation attempts. This initiative is backed by the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 — a recently passed law designed to curb malpractices in national-level exams.