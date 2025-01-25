No documents, no exam: UPSC mandates proof submission at prelims application stage from 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has rolled out a significant reform for the 2025 civil services examination, requiring candidates to submit proof of age, category, and other claims when applying for the preliminary exam. This change, effective from the 2025 cycle, replaces the earlier process where such documents were required only after candidates cleared the prelims.

Announced under the Civil Services Examination Rules-2025, the new guidelines mandate candidates to upload supporting documents online for claims like date of birth, reservation category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/ex-servicemen), educational qualifications, and service preferences. Failure to comply will result in automatic disqualification.

This policy shift comes in response to a controversy involving Puja Khedkar, a former IAS probationer, who was accused of fraudulently using OBC and disability quotas to secure her position. Khedkar denied the allegations, but the incident underscored the need for stricter upfront verifications.

UPSC has stated that the move aims to enhance transparency and streamline the selection process. By verifying claims at the application stage, the commission hopes to minimize disputes and bolster the integrity of the examination.

Key Details of the 2025 Civil Services Examination

The preliminary exam is scheduled for May 25, 2025, with 979 vacancies available, including 38 reserved for persons with benchmark disabilities. These positions are further categorized:

10 vacancies for candidates with locomotor disabilities, including cerebral palsy and muscular dystrophy.

9 vacancies for candidates with multiple disabilities, including deaf-blindness.

Reservations for SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories will be implemented as per government guidelines.

Application Process and Deadline

Applications must be submitted online via upsconline.gov.in by February 11, 2025, 6:00 pm. Women candidates are particularly encouraged to apply as part of the commission’s efforts to achieve gender balance in civil services.

By mandating document submission at the preliminary stage, UPSC intends to prevent malpractice and ensure only eligible candidates progress in India’s toughest recruitment process. This step reinforces the commission’s commitment to maintaining fairness and transparency in the civil services examination system.