RBSE Class 10 results today: Where to check, how to download marksheet; Details here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is set to announce the Class 10 results today at 1 pm, bringing an end to the wait for lakhs of students across the state. The results will be declared at a press conference in Ajmer by board secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore and Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar.

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Once released, students will be able to access their scores through official websites including rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, as well as DigiLocker. More than 10.68 lakh students are awaiting their results this year, along with 7,811 candidates who appeared for the Praveshika examination.

When and how the exams were conducted

The RBSE Class 10 exams were held over a two-week period in a single morning shift. Papers were conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, with students given dedicated reading time before attempting the questions.

How the evaluation works

The board follows a nine-point grading system. Students are awarded grades ranging from A1 for scores between 91 and 100, down to E2 for marks between 0 and 20. To pass, candidates must secure at least a D grade. Those who receive an F in any subject will have to appear for supplementary exams.

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Past performance trends

Over the years, pass percentages have shown a steady improvement, barring exceptional spikes. Last year, the overall pass rate stood at 93.60 percent. This compares with 93.03 percent earlier, 90.49 percent before that, and 82.89 percent in the preceding cycle. The pass percentage had surged to 99.56 percent during the pandemic period, before settling back to more typical levels.

In terms of participation, over 10 lakh students cleared the exam in the previous cycle, with both boys and girls recording strong performance numbers.

How to check your result

Students can check their results online by following a simple process:

• Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

• Click on the RBSE Class 10 result link

• Enter your roll number and login details

• Submit to view your result

• Download and print the scorecard for reference

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The provisional marksheet will include details such as the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, school name, subject-wise marks, total score, percentage, grade and pass or fail status.

DigiLocker option available

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker. After registering with the access code provided by their school and verifying their mobile number via OTP, they can download the official digital marksheet. This copy is valid for academic use.

With multiple platforms hosting the results, students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and be prepared for possible delays due to heavy traffic on websites.