SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results coming soon: How to check if you're shortlisted

Thousands of candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 in April are now on edge, with the State Bank of India expected to declare the results any day. The Mains exam was held on April 10 and 12, and the official result will be released on SBI’s website: sbi.co.in.

To check their results, candidates will need to visit the site, head to the ‘Careers’ section, click on ‘Current Openings’, and locate the link titled “Recruitment of Junior Associates.” The result will be published in the form of a merit list PDF, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. A digital scorecard showing individual marks and the category-wise cut-off will also be available.

Here’s how to check the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025:

Visit sbi.co.in

Go to the ‘Careers’ section → ‘Current Openings’

Click on the result link under “Recruitment of Junior Associates.”

Download the merit list PDF

Use Ctrl+F to find your roll number

Save the document for future use

Earlier, the preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1. Results for the prelims were declared on March 28.

This year, SBI aims to fill 13,732 Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts. The category-wise distribution is as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 5,870

OBC: 3,001

SC: 2,118

ST: 1,385

EWS: 1,361

Candidates who clear the Mains will proceed to the final stage, which may involve a local language test, document verification, or other evaluation steps as defined by SBI. The final scorecard — including both sectional and overall marks — will also be released along with the cut-offs.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the SBI website regularly for updates on the result and upcoming phases of the recruitment process.