SBI PO 2025 recruitment opens for 541 posts: Check details, how to apply, last application date

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened online applications for its 2025 Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment drive, with 541 vacancies on offer. Aspirants can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in, by July 14. This marks one of the most competitive government banking exams in the country, attracting lakhs of applicants each year.
Of the 541 vacancies, 500 are regular posts while 41 are backlog vacancies. The application window is currently active, and SBI has issued a detailed timeline for the multi-stage recruitment process.
SBI PO 2025 Key Dates:
Prelims admit card: 3rd/4th week of July
Prelims exam: July–August
Prelims result: August–September
Mains admit card: August–September
Mains exam: September
Mains result: September–October
Psychometric test, interview & group exercises: October–November
Final result: November–December
Eligibility Criteria:
Age: 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2025 (relaxations applicable as per rules)
Education: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university
Final-year students can apply but must produce proof of graduation by September 30
Dual degree holders must also produce final result by the same deadline
Candidates with professional degrees like Medical, Engineering, CA, Cost Accounting are eligible too
Application Fee:
₹750 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates
No fee for SC, ST, PwBD candidates
Candidates who have defaulted on bank or NBFC loans — including credit cards — and have not repaid dues by the date of the offer letter will be ineligible. Those who have repaid dues before the offer date must either update their CIBIL score or submit No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from lenders.
Candidates are strongly advised to check their CIBIL score and financial history before applying.
Visit the official SBI careers page and follow the PO recruitment link. The deadline to apply is July 14, 2025.