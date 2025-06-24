Business Today
News
education
exams
SBI PO 2025 recruitment opens for 541 posts: Check details, how to apply, last application date

Of the 541 vacancies, 500 are regular posts while 41 are backlog vacancies. The application window is currently active, and SBI has issued a detailed timeline for the multi-stage recruitment process

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 24, 2025 5:22 PM IST
SBI PO 2025 notification out: 541 vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) has opened online applications for its 2025 Probationary Officers (PO) recruitment drive, with 541 vacancies on offer. Aspirants can apply through the official website, sbi.co.in, by July 14. This marks one of the most competitive government banking exams in the country, attracting lakhs of applicants each year.

Of the 541 vacancies, 500 are regular posts while 41 are backlog vacancies. The application window is currently active, and SBI has issued a detailed timeline for the multi-stage recruitment process.

SBI PO 2025 Key Dates:

  • Prelims admit card: 3rd/4th week of July

  • Prelims exam: July–August

  • Prelims result: August–September

  • Mains admit card: August–September

  • Mains exam: September

  • Mains result: September–October

  • Psychometric test, interview & group exercises: October–November

  • Final result: November–December

Eligibility Criteria:

  • Age: 21 to 30 years as of April 1, 2025 (relaxations applicable as per rules)

  • Education: Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university

  • Final-year students can apply but must produce proof of graduation by September 30

  • Dual degree holders must also produce final result by the same deadline

  • Candidates with professional degrees like Medical, Engineering, CA, Cost Accounting are eligible too

Application Fee:

  • ₹750 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates

  • No fee for SC, ST, PwBD candidates

Candidates who have defaulted on bank or NBFC loans — including credit cards — and have not repaid dues by the date of the offer letter will be ineligible. Those who have repaid dues before the offer date must either update their CIBIL score or submit No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) from lenders.

Candidates are strongly advised to check their CIBIL score and financial history before applying.

Visit the official SBI careers page and follow the PO recruitment link. The deadline to apply is July 14, 2025.

Published on: Jun 24, 2025 5:22 PM IST
