The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 and 12 board results for 2025, marking a pivotal moment for over 50 lakh students across the state. The results were announced in a press conference and are now live on multiple official platforms.

This year, a record number of students appeared for the UP Board examinations held across thousands of exam centres. Following the official announcement, students and parents are now racing to access the results online, with the board providing several reliable options to avoid delays or congestion.

Advertisement

How to check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results:

Official websites: Visit upresults.nic.in and click on the relevant result link.

Alternatively, go to upmsp.edu.in where direct links for both Class 10 and Class 12 results are available on the homepage.

Enter your roll number to view your marks.

SMS service:

Students can check results by sending their roll number via SMS to the number shared by UPMSP. This service is especially helpful during peak traffic.

DigiLocker app or website:

Log in to digilocker.gov.in or use the DigiLocker app to access your digital mark sheet issued by the board.

India Today education portal:

If the official websites are slow, students can also visit India Today’s board result page for verified access.

Advertisement

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and school codes handy while checking the results. After downloading the marksheet, it’s recommended to print a copy for future use until the respective schools issue the official one.