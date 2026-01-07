Tata Technologies shares jump nearly 6%; should investors enter at current levels?

Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd witnessed a sharp uptick in Wednesday's session, even as domestic equity benchmarks traded on a weaker note. The stock surged as much as 5.79 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 686.50. It was last seen trading 4.56 per cent higher at Rs 678.75. Despite the recent bounce, the stock has corrected 23 per cent over the past one year.

Tata Technologies has informed stock exchanges that its board of directors will meet on January 16, 2026, to consider the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. "We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Ltd is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Commenting on the outlook, Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said, "Tata Tech shares were in a consolidation phase. Given the kind of positive outlook for the automotive sector, the company appears attractive from a medium- to longer-term perspective. One can enter at the current market price and accumulate further on dips."

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, noted that the counter corrected sharply post-IPO (initial public offering) but is now showing signs of a constructive setup.

For long-term investors, Jani indicated that the stock could potentially reach four-digit levels if broader market conditions remain supportive.

As per the shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2025, promoters held a 55.22 per cent stake in Tata Tech.