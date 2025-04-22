UPSC CSE 2024 final result out soon! 1056 seats, 2845 hopefuls- This is how you can check your result

The wait continues for thousands of aspirants as the Union Public Service Commission is yet to release the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024. The results, when announced, will be available on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is in its final leg after months of rigorous assessments. Candidates who cleared the prelims held on June 16, 2024, with results declared on July 1, went on to appear for the mains exam conducted in two shifts from September 20 to 29, 2024. Paper I to Paper VII were held across these five days, and the mains results were announced on December 9.

Advertisement

Following this, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview round. These interviews were conducted between January 7 and April 17, 2025, in two daily sessions — 9 am and 1 pm.

The final merit list will decide who makes it to the prestigious services, including IAS, IPS, and IFS, out of the 1,056 posts available in this recruitment cycle. The registration process for this cycle began on February 14 and closed on March 5, 2024.

How to check the UPSC CSE Final Result 2024:

Visit upsc.gov.in. Click on the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 link on the homepage. The result PDF will open. Candidates can check for their roll numbers. Download the file and retain a copy for future reference. Advertisement

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for timely updates.