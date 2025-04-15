UPSC prelims just days away! Here’s your ultimate 40-day guide to prepare full syllabus

With just 40 days to go for the UPSC prelims, anxiety is running high among aspirants who feel unprepared. But a Reddit post by user Moonlitauraa has offered a clear, no-nonsense plan for how even now, cracking the exam is possible. The message? “40 days of focused, smart effort can change your life.”

“Hey fellow aspirants… with just around 40 days left for Prelims, many of us are in panic mode. Current Affairs feel half-baked, static portions seem vast, and doubts creep in — ‘Is it even possible to clear this year?’” wrote Reddit user Moonlitauraa.

The post lays out a practical strategy broken into key actions:

1. Focus on retention, not completion

“You won’t be able to study everything, but you can master what you’ve studied. Revise your strongest areas again and again. UPSC doesn’t reward how much you know, but how well you can apply what you know under pressure.”

2. Prioritize high-yield areas

Polity

Modern History

Economy

Environment

Current Affairs

“Don’t try to finish everything under the sun now — instead, revise what UPSC often picks questions from. PYQs + trusted mocks + basic NCERTs/standard books revision = smart strategy.”

3. Handle current affairs practically

“If you haven’t done CA properly till now, don’t try to read monthlies from scratch. Go for compilations (Feb 2024 – May 2025 ideally), but revise them at least twice. Look at PYQs to see how CA is asked.”

4. Don’t neglect CSAT

“One CSAT paper can end all dreams. If you’re average or weak here, practice daily. One hour daily is enough to build confidence.”

5. Reset your mindset

“Stop overthinking what’s left. Focus every single day on efficiency, not perfection. Start visualizing your name in the list. This is YOUR attempt.”

6. Simulate real exam conditions

“Time-bound mocks. OMR sheets. Analyze mistakes. Practice elimination techniques. Improve accuracy. This is a game of mindset now.”

7. Accept the fear—and go anyway

“Fear won’t leave you — but you can carry it with you and still perform. You don’t need zero fear to win. You need courage despite fear.”

The key idea throughout? “Your mindset now matters more than your notes.” And the rallying cry to end:

“Let’s do it. Let’s crack it in this go only.”