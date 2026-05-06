Want a direct admission to IIT Madras? Applications for BS Data Science open till May 31

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has opened applications for its BS Degree programme in Data Science and Applications, with admissions closing on May 31, 2026, according to an official communication released by the institute.

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The institute stated that students who have qualified for JEE Advanced are selected for direct admission to the BS programmes offered by IIT Madras.

“Students who have qualified for JEE Advanced are selected for direct admission for the BS programs offered by IIT Madras,” the official note said.

It also clarified that all communication sent to shortlisted students and their parents should be treated as official.

Students and parents are advised to refer to the official program website (study.iitm.ac.in) and social media handles for information and update.

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Six-level academic structure with exit options

The BS programme is structured across six levels, with multiple exit points depending on credits completed. Students who successfully complete the first four levels are eligible for the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications from IIT Madras.

The institute also offers exit options at different stages, including a Foundation Certificate, Diploma(s), BSc Degree in Programming and Data Science, BS Degree, PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and M.Tech in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

The total completion timeline can extend up to eight years, depending on the learner’s pace and performance.

Credit structure and programme duration

The programme is divided into structured academic levels with defined credits:

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Foundation Level: 32 credits (8 courses), duration 1–3 years

Diploma Level: 27 credits per stream with projects, duration 1–2 years

BSc Degree Level: 28 credits

BS Degree Level: 28 credits

PG Diploma (AI & ML): 20 credits

MTech (AI & ML): 20 credits (project-based)

The institute said learner engagement is expected to be around 10–15 hours per course per week, depending on the level.

Term structure and evaluation system

The academic year is divided into three terms — January, May, and September — each spanning four months with 12 weeks of coursework.

Each term includes:

Weekly assignments

Two in-person quizzes

End-term examinations

Depending on the course, evaluation may also include programming exams, mini projects, vivas, and take-home assignments.

Exams are conducted across multiple centres in India, with additional centres in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the UAE. Remote proctored exams are available for other international learners.

Foundation and Diploma structure

The Foundation Level includes courses in Mathematics, Statistics, Programming in Python, Computational Thinking, and English.

The Diploma Level is split into Programming and Data Science streams, covering subjects such as:

Database Management Systems

Data Structures and Algorithms

Machine Learning Foundations

Business Data Management

Modern Application Development

Deep Learning and Generative AI (optional track)

Each diploma includes core courses, electives, and project work.

Degree, PG Diploma and MTech pathways

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At the degree stage, students study core subjects including:

Software Engineering

Software Testing

AI: Search Methods for Problem Solving

Deep Learning

A wide range of electives is also offered, including Large Language Models, NLP, Reinforcement Learning, Operating Systems, and Machine Learning Operations.

At the advanced level, the PG Diploma in AI & ML includes core courses in ML Ops, Generative AI, and Algorithms for Data Science, along with electives such as Responsible AI, Computer Vision, and Speech Technology.

Students who complete the PG Diploma may progress to the M.Tech in AI & ML, which is project-based and must be completed within eight years from the start of the programme.

Fee structure and financial support

For students joining from the January 2026 term onwards, the revised fee structure is:

Foundation Only: ₹48,000

Foundation + One Diploma: ₹1,29,000

Foundation + Two Diplomas: ₹2,10,000

BSc Degree: ₹2,86,000 – ₹3,10,000

BS Degree: ₹3,86,000 – ₹4,50,000

PG Diploma in AI & ML: ₹4,86,000 – ₹5,90,000

MTech in AI & ML: ₹6,86,000 – ₹7,90,000

The institute has also introduced fee support mechanisms based on income and category, with support ranging from 50% to 75% for eligible students under various categories including SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwD, and economically weaker sections.