IIT Kharagpur sets up AI-led mining research centre with Rs 15 crore backing from Vikram Sodhi

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has set up a new centre of excellence focused on applying artificial intelligence to geological and mining systems, as the institute looks to drive data-led transformation in the sector.

The Vikram Sodhi Centre of Excellence for AI-enabled Geological and Mining Systems has been established with a funding commitment of Rs 15 crore over five years from Vikram Sodhi, Vice Chairman of Mineros SA and Managing Partner at Sun Valley Investments.

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Positioned as an interdisciplinary research initiative, the centre aims to build artificial intelligence solutions tailored to India’s geological conditions while addressing long-standing inefficiencies in the mining ecosystem.

The institute said that while digital technologies have been adopted across parts of the mining value chain, their fragmented deployment has limited large-scale impact. The new centre will focus on developing integrated, mining-specific AI systems that can support exploration, mine planning, operations, safety and environmental management within a unified framework.

Research at the facility will span the entire mining lifecycle, bringing together domains such as exploration, mineral processing, predictive maintenance and ESG analytics into a single intelligence layer.

A key component of the initiative is an industry-linked “grand challenges” programme, which will leverage real-world datasets shared by industry partners to build and test solutions in live environments.

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“The establishment of the Vikram Sodhi Centre of Excellence marks a significant strengthening of IIT-Kharagpur's interdisciplinary research ecosystem,” Director Prof Suman Chakraborty said, according to PTI.

“By integrating geological sciences, mining engineering, and artificial intelligence, the centre is well-positioned to address complex national challenges through innovation and cross-disciplinary engagement,” he added, as per PTI.