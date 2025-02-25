scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
600+ UPSC, JEE Main, GATE aspirants get Rs 1.56 crore refunds after DoCA cracks down on coaching centres

Feedback

600+ UPSC, JEE Main, GATE aspirants get Rs 1.56 crore refunds after DoCA cracks down on coaching centres

The department has now directed all coaching centres to adopt a student-friendly approach and establish transparent refund policies

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
DoCA secures refunds for 600+ students after fee disputes with coaching institutes DoCA secures refunds for 600+ students after fee disputes with coaching institutes

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has stepped in to ensure refunds for over 600 students enrolled in coaching centres for national-level exams like UPSC, JEE Main, and GATE.

According to an official release, DoCA’s intervention secured ₹1.56 crore in refunds after students raised concerns over fee-related disputes with their institutes. Despite adhering to the coaching centres’ terms and conditions, many students were denied their rightful refunds.

"The swift action by the Department has helped students receive compensation for unfulfilled services, late classes, or cancelled courses, ensuring they do not bear the financial burden of unfair business practices," a statement from the department read.

The department has now directed all coaching centres to adopt a student-friendly approach and establish transparent refund policies. Complaints filed through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) played a key role in resolving disputes and processing refunds efficiently.

DoCA’s action ensured students were compensated for delayed classes, cancelled courses, or unfulfilled services, preventing financial losses. The department has also issued a strict warning to coaching institutes against denying valid refund claims, emphasizing that such practices will not be tolerated.

Educational institutions have been urged to respect consumer rights and implement fair policies to protect students’ financial interests.

Published on: Feb 25, 2025, 3:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement