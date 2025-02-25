600+ UPSC, JEE Main, GATE aspirants get Rs 1.56 crore refunds after DoCA cracks down on coaching centres

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has stepped in to ensure refunds for over 600 students enrolled in coaching centres for national-level exams like UPSC, JEE Main, and GATE.

According to an official release, DoCA’s intervention secured ₹1.56 crore in refunds after students raised concerns over fee-related disputes with their institutes. Despite adhering to the coaching centres’ terms and conditions, many students were denied their rightful refunds.

"The swift action by the Department has helped students receive compensation for unfulfilled services, late classes, or cancelled courses, ensuring they do not bear the financial burden of unfair business practices," a statement from the department read.

The department has now directed all coaching centres to adopt a student-friendly approach and establish transparent refund policies. Complaints filed through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) played a key role in resolving disputes and processing refunds efficiently.

DoCA’s action ensured students were compensated for delayed classes, cancelled courses, or unfulfilled services, preventing financial losses. The department has also issued a strict warning to coaching institutes against denying valid refund claims, emphasizing that such practices will not be tolerated.

Educational institutions have been urged to respect consumer rights and implement fair policies to protect students’ financial interests.