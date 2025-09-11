At 16, Kerala’s AI prodigy hires father for startup, says India must lead tech race

Raul John Aju, Kerala’s youngest AI prodigy, has built a reputation not only for his innovations but also for an unusual decision — hiring his father to work at his own startup, Arm Technologies.

At just 16, Raul has already created a robot called Me-bot and built over ten AI tools, while using YouTube and Instagram to share free content on applying AI to solve everyday problems.

Speaking at the India Today South Conclave 2025 in Coimbatore, Raul said: “India should create its own tech race, rather than joining the global AI Race.”

He argued that the country must invest more in research and education, comparing India’s choices to Malaysia, which risked stagnation with a manufacturing focus, and South Korea, which combined manufacturing with innovation. “We need to follow skills and creativity, not marks and degrees,” he stressed.

Raul sees his startup as more than a business. By employing his father, he says he wanted to show that leadership begins at home, and that innovation must be inclusive. He emphasised that AI should serve human goals and not dominate them.

His current projects include Project JustEase, being developed with the Kerala and Dubai governments, which uses bots to help citizens make informed decisions during emergencies. “If I can grow, anyone can grow,” Raul told the audience, drawing notice from political figures and industry leaders alike.