Beware of these 21 'Fake Universities' offering illegitimate degrees across India: Check full list here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) of India updated its list of 21 fake universities operating across the nation, highlighting their lack of legitimacy and authority to confer degrees.

The institutions, located in seven states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Delhi, have been flagged by the UGC for their violation of the UGC Act. According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, degrees awarded by these universities will not be recognised for higher education or employment purposes.

Attending a fake university can lead to serious consequences. Graduates of these institutions do not receive valid degrees, making them ineligible for jobs that require a college degree, and they may have to accept lower-paying positions. It can also hinder their ability to pursue further education.

Moreover, students at fake universities often waste both time and money. These institutions typically charge high tuition fees without offering a quality education. Additionally, students may be billed for fees and services that are never provided.

The UGC serves as the statutory body responsible for funding higher education institutions and ensuring adherence to academic standards. To obtain UGC recognition, institutions must comply with strict guidelines and standards regarding academic programs, infrastructure, and faculty appointments.

Delhi tops the list with the highest number of identified fake universities, tallying eight institutions. Uttar Pradesh follows with four. Other states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala each have two, while Maharashtra, Karnataka and Puducherry report one fake university apiece.

List of Fake Universities identified by the UGC

Delhi:

1. All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences

2. Commercial University, Daryaganj

3. United Nations University

4. Vocational University

5. ADR-Centric Juridical University

6. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

7. Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

8. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

Uttar Pradesh:

1. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith

2. Mahamaya Technical University

3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University)

4. Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad

Andhra Pradesh:

1. Christ New Testament Deemed University

2. Bible Open University of India

West Bengal:

1. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

2. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Kerala

1. International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM)

2. St John’s University

Karnataka:

1. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society

Maharashtra:

1. Raja Arabic University

Puducherry:

1. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education